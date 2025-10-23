Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,675,000 after buying an additional 3,656,056 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $12,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after buying an additional 1,467,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 136.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 1,352,438 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

PAYO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

