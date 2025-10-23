Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dassault Systemes SA $DASTY

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Separately, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Systemes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes SA has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Dassault Systemes

(Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.