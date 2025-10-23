Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

