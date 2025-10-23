Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $190.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 257.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.81.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

