Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ashland by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ashland by 93.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Research raised Ashland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

