Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.33 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

