Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 126.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 699.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 194.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $85.42 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,849,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,371,617.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,073,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,884,348.09. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,630 shares of company stock worth $22,881,519. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

