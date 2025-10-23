Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Adidas AG $ADDYY

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adidas were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adidas stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09. Adidas AG has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Adidas had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts predict that Adidas AG will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

