Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 617,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.5%

SU opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.