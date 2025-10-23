Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 617,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.5%
SU opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
