Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

CMA stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

