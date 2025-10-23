Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Zacks Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Yelp Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,150.42. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $37,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,325. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

