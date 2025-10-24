1,571 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

