17,396 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
