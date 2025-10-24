ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.32 and traded as high as $73.75. ABB shares last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 158,361 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBNY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

