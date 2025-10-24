Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 764 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.44.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $520.56 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

