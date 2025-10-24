Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 64,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 210,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagio Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Adagio Medical Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Adagio Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Medical in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adagio Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,876,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Medical in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

