AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 116.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,417.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

