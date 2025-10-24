Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Update

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 135.7% in the second quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,170,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

ANSC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

