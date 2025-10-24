Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.17. 13,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 47,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algorhythm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Algorhythm in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

