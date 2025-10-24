Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,716 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14,575.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,119,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,138,000 after buying an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after buying an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,172,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 149.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,631,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after buying an additional 1,574,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

