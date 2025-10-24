Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,953,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

