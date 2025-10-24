Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $180.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 634,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 178.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

GOOGL stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day moving average is $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.