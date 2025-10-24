Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

