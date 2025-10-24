Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.