Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mosaic by 88.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.23.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

