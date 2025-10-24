Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $673,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.92.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $421.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $397.12 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.