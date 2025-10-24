Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 63,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGHC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Super Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Super Group (SGHC) ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%.The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

