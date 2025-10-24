Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Performance

AMRX stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.04 and a beta of 1.18. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS news, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $95,984.30. This trade represents a 67.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $2,619,308.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,206 shares of company stock worth $5,700,625 in the last 90 days. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.