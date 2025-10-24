Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,579,000 after buying an additional 115,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,353,000 after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 339,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 0.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Andersons’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

