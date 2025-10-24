Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,674,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,243,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,182,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 725,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Popular stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

