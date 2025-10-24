Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

