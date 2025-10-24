Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ball by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Ball by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

BALL stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

