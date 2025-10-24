Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 725 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after purchasing an additional 155,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Masco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

