Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $729,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $44,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,660.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPP opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $968.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $2.40 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

