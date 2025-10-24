AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in September

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.