AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in September

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Down 5.3%
Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile
