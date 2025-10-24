Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.