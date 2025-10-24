Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

