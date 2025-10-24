Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.