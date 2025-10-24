Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.