Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 48,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

