Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Raised by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.