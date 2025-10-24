Analysts Set Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CADL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 428,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 216,509 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 776,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $291.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.94.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

