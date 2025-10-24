Analysts Set Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) PT at $106.83

Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.8333.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “cautious” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Knife River by 31,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Knife River by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57. Knife River has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

