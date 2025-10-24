Analyzing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Jiuzi has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.6% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jiuzi and BYD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 1 0 0 0 1.00 BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00

BYD has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.10%. Given BYD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BYD is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and BYD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $1.40 million 2.56 -$59.13 million N/A N/A BYD $108.10 billion N/A $5.60 billion $0.71 19.00

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

BYD beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

(Get Free Report)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automotive components and part and technical service; sales of electrical accessories for new energy vehicles; sales of charging/battery swap infrastructure for new energy vehicles; sales of electricity chargers, and sales of automotive spare parts and accessories, as well as in the management services of supply chain, automobiles sales, and whole vehicle sales of new energy cars. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.