Analyzing Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell 2.01% 4.27% 2.44% Inspire Medical Systems 6.17% 10.38% 8.93%

Risk and Volatility

Omnicell has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 1 3 4 0 2.38 Inspire Medical Systems 1 7 7 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omnicell and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Omnicell presently has a consensus price target of $46.71, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.75%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Omnicell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnicell and Inspire Medical Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $1.11 billion 1.28 $12.53 million $0.50 61.78 Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 2.95 $53.51 million $1.73 46.31

Inspire Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omnicell. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Omnicell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Omnicell on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

