Analyzing Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Strawberry Fields REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 1 2 3.25 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strawberry Fields REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strawberry Fields REIT $135.15 million 1.12 $2.50 million $0.60 19.35 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies, is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (Ticker: BBOX) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

