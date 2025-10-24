Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA) Short Interest Update

Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Antalpha Platform alerts:

Antalpha Platform Stock Performance

Shares of ANTA opened at $11.33 on Friday. Antalpha Platform has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antalpha Platform

About Antalpha Platform

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTA. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.