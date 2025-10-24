Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

