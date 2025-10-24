AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,860,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $589.70 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 121.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 41.5% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.13.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

