ArcelorMittal $MT Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 112.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $41.28.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

